Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $14.28

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $14.67. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 18,868 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambrx Biopharma

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

