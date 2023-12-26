AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 2.1%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.90. 35,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 447,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several research firms have commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $797.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 in the last ninety days. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

