AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 1.3 %

DIT opened at $188.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.08. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

