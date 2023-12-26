Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $87.94 on Friday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

