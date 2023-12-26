AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Down 20.8%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 18,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 20.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

About AmeraMex International

(Get Free Report)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.