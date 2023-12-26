American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.