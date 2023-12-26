American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Cut by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. 815,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

