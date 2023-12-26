American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.11

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 5043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $537.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,700,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,461,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

