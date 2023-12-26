American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.31

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $94.22, with a volume of 27393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

