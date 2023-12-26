Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Up 5.4%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 507,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 457,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Canada downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

