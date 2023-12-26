Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.64

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 119468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

