Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $1.92 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

