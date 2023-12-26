Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $1.92 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
