Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 11,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.