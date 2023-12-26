Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.27

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 237780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $707.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.