Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $16.76

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 63.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.03. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.