Analyzing Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alkami Technology and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 9 0 2.82 Alteryx 1 8 6 0 2.33

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $21.90, suggesting a potential downside of 10.72%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $51.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -22.13% -18.55% -12.58% Alteryx -31.59% -187.36% -11.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 11.45 -$58.60 million ($0.58) -42.29 Alteryx $855.35 million 3.96 -$318.50 million ($4.13) -11.43

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Alteryx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, an automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing product; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform. The company's platform also offers cloud-native products comprising Alteryx Designer Cloud, a browser-based version of Alteryx Designer product; Alteryx Machine Learning, an automated machine learning product to build, validate, iterate, and explore machine learning models; and Alteryx Auto Insights, an analytics solution that automates insights for business users. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. It serves retail, food services, consumer products, telecom and cable, media and entertainment, professional services, financial services, energy and utilities, public sector, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and insurance, and technology industries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

