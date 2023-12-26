Analyzing BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) & Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioLineRx and Clever Leaves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clever Leaves 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLineRx presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,246.15%. Given BioLineRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioLineRx is more favorable than Clever Leaves.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BioLineRx has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLineRx and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx N/A -169.03% -81.71% Clever Leaves -239.35% -57.60% -45.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLineRx and Clever Leaves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx N/A N/A -$24.95 million ($0.84) -1.89 Clever Leaves $17.80 million 0.21 -$66.17 million ($28.18) -0.08

BioLineRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clever Leaves. BioLineRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clever Leaves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of BioLineRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia. It is also developing AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; and MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of Motixafortide with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer, as well as licensing arrangement with Perrigo Company plc for over-the-counter sale of BL-5010. BioLineRx Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, standardized extracts, and oral solutions, as well as tetrahydrocannabinol flower. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

