Analyzing comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get comScore alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for comScore and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riskified 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.45%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.58%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Riskified.

This table compares comScore and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -13.57% -11.19% -2.32% Riskified -23.08% -12.68% -10.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares comScore and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.18 -$66.56 million ($14.00) -0.99 Riskified $261.25 million 2.84 -$103.99 million ($0.39) -11.59

comScore has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

comScore beats Riskified on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.