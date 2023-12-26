Analyzing Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Near Intelligence and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Near Intelligence N/A N/A -42.64% DXC Technology -4.00% 18.48% 4.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Near Intelligence and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.00 $5.03 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.31 -$568.00 million ($2.47) -9.31

Analyst Ratings

Near Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Near Intelligence and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Near Intelligence 0 0 2 0 3.00 DXC Technology 2 7 0 0 1.78

DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Near Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Near Intelligence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Near Intelligence has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Near Intelligence on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Near Intelligence

Near Intelligence, Inc. operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence. It also provides Engage, which focuses on the flighting and delivery of the campaign to the correct audience; and Compass that measures the effectiveness of the campaign. The company provide its services to retail, restaurants, automotive, real estate, media and technology, government, financial service, travel, and tourism. Near Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

