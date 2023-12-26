Analyzing Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randstad and The Berkeley Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $29.05 billion 0.40 $978.79 million $2.17 14.47 The Berkeley Group $3.06 billion 2.21 $559.54 million N/A N/A

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Randstad has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Randstad and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 2.84% 19.39% 8.31% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Randstad pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Randstad and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Berkeley Group 2 2 0 0 1.50

Summary

Randstad beats The Berkeley Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

