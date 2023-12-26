Anirma Gupta Sells 2,551 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Anirma Gupta sold 3,294 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $101,059.92.

On Monday, November 27th, Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. 13,253,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,366,766. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $82,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

