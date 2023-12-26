APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.55

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 75352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

APi Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

