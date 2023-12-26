Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 119.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.6%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARI opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 873,466 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

