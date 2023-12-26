Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.74

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 635932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

