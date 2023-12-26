Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 380,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,641,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 713.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 767.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

