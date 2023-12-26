Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu Sells 23,228 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.28. 2,520,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,135. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.