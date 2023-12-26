Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) & Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Head to Head Comparison

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,188.29%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 297.26%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.71% -71.82% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -55.45% -45.57%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Aprea Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 429.87 -$13.58 million N/A N/A Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$112.66 million ($3.99) -0.91

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aprea Therapeutics.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. The company is also developing ATRN-1051, ATRN-354, and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

