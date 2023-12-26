ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 15th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
ARX stock opened at C$19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.33. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.4368812 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
