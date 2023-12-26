Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

