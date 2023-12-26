Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,146. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

