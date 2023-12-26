Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.17

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 4951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 152.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.