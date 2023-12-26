Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $382,212.96 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,694. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCUS
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.