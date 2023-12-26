Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $382,212.96 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,694. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

