ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,257 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.82% of Twist Bioscience worth $137,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 156,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $39.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

