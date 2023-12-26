ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,603,564 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,518,317 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 6.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $796,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.2 %

COIN stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. 4,535,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $178.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

