ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580,638 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Palantir Technologies worth $150,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. 11,118,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,300,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 290.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

