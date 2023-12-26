ARK Investment Management LLC Has $211.25 Million Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares during the quarter. Beam Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Beam Therapeutics worth $211,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 347,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,832. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

