ARK Investment Management LLC Has $325.13 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,329 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 2.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.02% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $325,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

