ARK Investment Management LLC Has $346.76 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 2.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $346,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 54.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Roblox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Roblox by 55.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roblox stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,888,977.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,093 shares of company stock worth $7,387,069. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

