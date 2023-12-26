ARK Investment Management LLC Has $417.44 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 3.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.94% of Twilio worth $417,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Twilio by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $6,917,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

