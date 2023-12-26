ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up 2.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.60% of Robinhood Markets worth $322,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 2,923,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,967,063. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,537. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

