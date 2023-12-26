ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,012,925 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.89% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $94,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,159 shares of company stock worth $1,293,777 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

