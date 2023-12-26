ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 422,698 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,698 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $314,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of NTLA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 278,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,633. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

