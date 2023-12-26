ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 175,329 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,329 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.02% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $325,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.