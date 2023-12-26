ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 279,393 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,182,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,393 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 5.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.38% of Zoom Video Communications worth $712,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 619,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,265. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,222 shares of company stock worth $9,239,989. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.