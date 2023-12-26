ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 56,264 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,264 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.65% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $107,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,522. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock worth $2,858,458. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.