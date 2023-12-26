ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,593,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,700 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up about 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $169,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.
Veracyte Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 63,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,793. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VCYT
Veracyte Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.