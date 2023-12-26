ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $110.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 74.00 and last traded at 72.34, with a volume of 1331698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 72.29.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 58.69.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

