Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after buying an additional 550,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

