Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,175 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.