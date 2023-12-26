Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

